Kuroda says Japan's economy is yet to fully recover from the impact of the pandemic

Says the BOJ would increase its purchases of JGBs, or conduct fixed-rate operations if 10-year  yield  swung beyond the target range.

Finance minister Suzuki spoke a few minutes prior too.

  • Dismissed the idea of turning government bonds (JGBs) held by the central bank into perpetual bonds. Such an action would be tantamount to debt financing and it could trigger a spike in government bond yields he said.

Also:

  • the BOJ has jurisdiction over how it exits easy policy
  • specific monetary policy up to the BOJ to decide