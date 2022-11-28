Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:

  • tightening labour market will help drive up wages ahead
  • it is hard to set real wage growth as a monetary target
  • there is no need to review the roles of the government and BoJ in the 2013 joint statement

Kuroda's slight conceding on inflation (that wages will rise) is helping USD/JPY lower:

PM Kishida has weighed in, says has agreed with Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda to achieve price target (i.e. 2% sustainable inflation ) accompanied by wage growth.