Japan's market has been hit by volatility from abroad

Market functionality was decreasing

Japan economy still faces a lot of uncertainty

Sees inflation growth fading in 2H 2023

It will still take time to achieve inflation target

From the opening few remarks, he seems to be suggesting that the latest policy tweak is more to address market functionality rather than the start of a pivot in terms of their policy stance. USD/JPY is back up to 133.15 from around 132.80 when Kuroda started speaking, still down nearly 3% on the day though.