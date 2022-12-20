- Japan's market has been hit by volatility from abroad
- Market functionality was decreasing
- Japan economy still faces a lot of uncertainty
- Sees inflation growth fading in 2H 2023
- It will still take time to achieve inflation target
From the opening few remarks, he seems to be suggesting that the latest policy tweak is more to address market functionality rather than the start of a pivot in terms of their policy stance. USD/JPY is back up to 133.15 from around 132.80 when Kuroda started speaking, still down nearly 3% on the day though.