That includes assessment of wage trends, uncertainties of overseas economies and upcoming US administration's policies

It doesn't mean that we need all the data to make a policy change though

At this point, there is little information available on wage trends

Need to gauge situation for quite a while on both wages and possible Trump tariffs

The angle in his story here is that they are biding for more time. Considering how he keeps alluding to wages, it makes me think that even a January move might not be on the cards. In essence, they look to be wanting to wait for confirmation from the spring wage negotiations. And they'll only get a better idea on that in March.