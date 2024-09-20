- US economy achieving soft landing is our main scenario
- If US economy achieves soft landing, negative impact on Japan economy would be small
- Japan interest rate is probably still lower than neutral rate despite rate hikes
- We don't react directly to forex rates but their impact on inflation outlook
- We will not use monetary policy to control forex rates
The yen is falling further as he continues to speak with USD/JPY now driving up to 143.40 levels on the day. And that despite the dollar remaining somewhat sluggish elsewhere, though the changes there remain light. A key message from Ueda is also that "the current uncertainty won't lead to a quick decision on hiking rates".