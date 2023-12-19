It should be possible for the market to forecast our policy shift, at least to some extent

Want to gauge the result of next year's spring wage negotiations

Want to see if the result is strong enough to support consumption

The final two remarks confirm that the BOJ is waiting on March to April next year. But when you pair it with the first two remarks, it points to the idea that traders are on the right train of thought if they are pinning the central bank down for a potential policy pivot after the spring wage negotiations. USD/JPY is rising further, up 0.9% to 144.00 currently.