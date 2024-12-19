Hard to say if January outlook report, various data are sufficient for 'one more notch'

Can't really predict what wage trends will be in January

We also still don't know whether Trump will follow through on tariffs

If we decide not to hike, we will consider that decision as a safe one

There is of course the risk of falling behind the curve in waiting

But we will consider said risk if we were to decide to skip a rate hike in January

Well, at least his message today has been quite clear and concise since the beginning. He put out the word that they don't quite have all the information that they need to make a decision to hike rates. And from what we can infer, they might not get that in January either and Ueda is pretty much reaffirming that.