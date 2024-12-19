If you count out the holiday period in the next two weeks, there's only three purposeful weeks in markets until their next decision in January. It'll be hard to see how they will get much more material information on wages, prices, and Trump's tariffs arrangements. But we'll see. Perhaps a plunging Japanese yen currency might also force their hand in time.

Besides that, Ueda goes on to say that Trump's tariffs and the retaliatory tariffs that may come will probably have a large impact on the Japanese economy. But then he says that there are still a lot of unknowns tied to all of that. Again, I'm not sure if he will get a better sense of that in just a little over one month from now.