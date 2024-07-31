Must pay due attention to financial, FX markets and its impact on the economy, prices

Upside risks to prices require attention

Judged it to be appropriate to adjust degree of easing

Real rates likely remain significantly negative, so easy conditions will keep supporting economy

Appropriate to taper JGB purchases in predictable manner while ensuring stability

Will keep raising rates, adjust degree of easing if current economic and price outlook will be realised

This is mostly a reiteration of the statement from earlier. Nothing that really stands out so far from Ueda. USD/JPY holding at around 152.70-80 levels currently.