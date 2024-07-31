- Must pay due attention to financial, FX markets and its impact on the economy, prices
- Upside risks to prices require attention
- Judged it to be appropriate to adjust degree of easing
- Real rates likely remain significantly negative, so easy conditions will keep supporting economy
- Appropriate to taper JGB purchases in predictable manner while ensuring stability
- Will keep raising rates, adjust degree of easing if current economic and price outlook will be realised
This is mostly a reiteration of the statement from earlier. Nothing that really stands out so far from Ueda. USD/JPY holding at around 152.70-80 levels currently.