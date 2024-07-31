Ueda
  • Must pay due attention to financial, FX markets and its impact on the economy, prices
  • Upside risks to prices require attention
  • Judged it to be appropriate to adjust degree of easing
  • Real rates likely remain significantly negative, so easy conditions will keep supporting economy
  • Appropriate to taper JGB purchases in predictable manner while ensuring stability
  • Will keep raising rates, adjust degree of easing if current economic and price outlook will be realised

This is mostly a reiteration of the statement from earlier. Nothing that really stands out so far from Ueda. USD/JPY holding at around 152.70-80 levels currently.