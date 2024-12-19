- Japan economy still faces many uncertainties
- Prices remain high
- Must pay attention to financial, FX markets and their impact on economy, prices
- FX impact has become larger than in the past as firms are more eager to raise wages, prices
- Will keep adjusting degree of policy easing depending on economic, price outlook
- Need more data on wages outlook and more information on wage trends
- Uncertainties surrounding US economic policies remain large
- Will guide policy from standpoint of sustainably and stably achieving price target
If the call here is to keep waiting on wages, then there could be a line of thinking that they might wait until the spring wage negotiations again before making up their minds. USD/JPY is pushing higher now, up 0.5% to 155.60 on the day.