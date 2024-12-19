Japan economy still faces many uncertainties

Prices remain high

Must pay attention to financial, FX markets and their impact on economy, prices

FX impact has become larger than in the past as firms are more eager to raise wages, prices

Will keep adjusting degree of policy easing depending on economic, price outlook

Need more data on wages outlook and more information on wage trends

Uncertainties surrounding US economic policies remain large

Will guide policy from standpoint of sustainably and stably achieving price target

If the call here is to keep waiting on wages, then there could be a line of thinking that they might wait until the spring wage negotiations again before making up their minds. USD/JPY is pushing higher now, up 0.5% to 155.60 on the day.