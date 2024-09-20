Uncertainties surrounding Japan's economy, prices remain high

Must pay due attention to financial markets and impact on the economy, prices

Will keep adjusting degree of easing if outlook on economy, prices is to be realised

Will monitor economic, market trends with extremely high sense of urgency

Markets remain unstable (referring to Uchida's take of not raising rates when it is)

Risk of inflation overshoot have diminished to some extent

There is some time to make policy decision as upside risks to prices have decreased

USD/JPY dipped to a low of 141.75 right as Ueda began speaking but has now raced back up to 142.50 on the day. The points on market being unstable and that they perhaps can take their time in deciding on the next move is arguably contributing to the price action we're seeing. That said, I wouldn't say they're anything new really.