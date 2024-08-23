Closely monitoring market situation with high sense of urgency

When market moves are big, will consider how that affects our forecasts in deciding policy

The BOJ will next meet on 20 September and almost no one is considering a rate hike then. There is a minority quarter in markets anticipating a possible move in October next. But given the remarks above and how Ueda is stressing on markets being "unstable", it doesn't look like they are feeling comfortable to create more shocks with another rate hike.