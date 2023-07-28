The uncertainty remains very high on the economy, prices

Will not hesitate to ease policy further if needed

Decision today is aimed at making YCC more sustainable

Long-term rates could move beyond 0.50% cap

BOJ will step in if rates exceed 1% mark

These are mostly token remarks by Ueda, as he just reaffirms the step that the central bank has taken today. USD/JPY is keeping a decent bounce though in the last hour, coming back up to be up 0.1% at 139.58 currently. The low earlier touched 138.05 after the BOJ policy decision.