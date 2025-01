We don't want to wait until very large negative impact emerges from rate hike

Would rather proceed with caution

Gradually guiding policy out of ultra-loose conditions but without causing high inflation would be ideal

No specific level in mind acting as a barrier for interest rates

And USD/JPY trades at around 155.45, just roughly 20 pips higher from when he started speaking over an hour ago. Here's my takeaway to the more crucial part of his press conference today.