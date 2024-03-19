Massive monetary easing measures have fulfilled their roles

But accommodative financial conditions will be maintained for the time being

Confirms virtuous cycle of wages, prices

Judged that sustainable achievement of 2% price target is now in sight

Will continue buying JGBs at "broadly the same amount as before"

Will use short-term policy rate as our main tool

This is mostly a rehash of everything that is mentioned in the policy decision earlier. He's not really expanding on that so far in his early remarks. USD/JPY still up 0.8% to 150.37 at the moment.