He has offered quite a number of remarks already today as Eamonn summarised here. USD/JPY is lower by 0.4% to 145.70 currently but also owes to some slight softness in the dollar. 10-year Treasury yields are down 1.6 bps to 3.846% so that is also weighing. But the general undertone from Ueda today is that their latest rate hike was "appropriate". As for their next move, it will depend on how economic developments play out in the months ahead.