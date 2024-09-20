We raised assessment on private consumption as wages are growing

Recent data suggests we may be able to raise outlook on underlying inflation

However, overseas trends raise uncertainties on that

But there is no change to our thinking that will keep raising rates if economy moves in line with outlook

Not yet able to narrow down Japan's estimated neutral interest rate

Will take next policy step if there is enough evidence that economy fits with outlook

The overall language is not much changed from before, reaffirming that they are still considering to tighten policy again but only if the conditions are right for that. USD/JPY is now keeping flat on the day around 142.70 as the back and forth action continues.