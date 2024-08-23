Hawkish headline comment from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

concerns about slowing US economy caused recent market rout

closely watching market moves with a sense of urgency as uncertainties remain

domestic and overseas markets remain unstable

decided to raise rates in July due to risk of price overshoot driven by import costs

economy is moving in line with price target protections

important to communicate with the public on BOJ's thinking

The Bank of Japan July rate hike decision was based on our inflation forecast and the risk of an inflation overshoot

More, this from a senior BoJ official:

Japan's real interest rate remain deeply in negative territory, so accommodative monetary condition is maintained

Need to take time to decide with what to do with ETF held by BOJ

Not thinking about getting rid of ETF immediately

more to come