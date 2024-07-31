Major issue is where to stop raising rates when getting closer to neutral rate

But Japan is definitely far below the uncertain levels of neutral rate now

Economic indicators to be watched include wages, inflation, service prices, GDP output gap

Hard to comment on FX impact of stronger yen on economy, prices

The impact of a stronger yen compared to a weaker yen is an "interesting matter"

There was a bit of a mistranslation there earlier with the initial headline reading:

*BOJ GOV UEDA: DON'T HAVE 0.5% POLICY RATE IN MIND

This has since been corrected to:

*BOJ GOV UEDA: DON'T HAVE 0.5% POLICY RATE IN MIND AS A CEILING

It's a minor change but a consequential one with a very different meaning. USD/JPY fell as a result from around 152.60 to 152.10 before keeping around 152.30 levels currently - down 0.3% on the day.

From Reuters: