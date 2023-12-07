Ueda adds that there was no specific discussion on forex with Kishida, adding that the prime minister did not request any special demands either. Even if there was, he wouldn't really be at liberty to tell us now. No?

In any case, Ueda confirms that his monetary policy explanation to Kishida included the wage hike outlook for next year. Once again, that reaffirms that the March and April timeline should be used as a stepping stone to normalise policy. The question is, will the BOJ actually follow through this time around?