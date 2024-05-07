Had regular exchange of views on the economy, price trends

Explained economy, price, financial developments following BOJ's March policy shift

Discussed FX with Kishida

Stands ready to keep a close eye on how yen moves affect trend inflation

Explained that BOJ stance of guiding policy remains on sustainably achieving 2% inflation target

As mentioned earlier, they're not going to give much away. So, these comments are as what one can expect really. They might have talked about the yen but it remains to be seen if the BOJ can tilt any more hawkishly to bolster support for the currency. As things stand, they're facing a tough race against the clock amid moderating inflation pressures.