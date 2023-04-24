Bank of Japan Governor Ueda comment on ... property prices?

Oh here goes, tying them to policy:

want to carefully monitor whether monetary policy leads to excessive property prices and cause a bubble

The Bank policy meeting is on Thursday and Friday this week.

We get the decision announced on April 28. There is some speculation Ueda will shift from ultra-easy policy. Earlier reports though have said that no change was likely - Reuters, for example, posted, citing sources, saying no change is imminent, including no changes to guidance.

USD/JPY has been trading higher (weaker yen).