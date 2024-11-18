- Will scrutinise how FX moves affect economy, price forecasts at each policy meeting
- There are numerous factors we want to check, including the US economy
- But won't necessarily wait until there is clarity for all of them
- Will check them at each policy meeting in deciding policy
- If we don't adjust degree of monetary support appropriately, could be forced into rapid rate hikes
He's sort of leaving the door open for a potential move in December. And as things stand, market players are also rather torn. The OIS market is currently pricing in a ~53% probability of a 25 bps rate hike next month. The remainder is tied to the BOJ leaving its policy rate unchanged instead.