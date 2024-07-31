Private consumption remains solid despite inflation impact weighing

Wage hikes are becoming more widespread

Rising wages will continue to support private consumption

Doesn't believe rate hike will have significant negative impact on the economy

Does not have 0.50% policy rate in mind as a ceiling

Will analyse impact of rate hikes up until now when considering additional rate hikes to come

Doesn't believe economy, prices will slow due to additional rate hike

There was a bit of a mistranslation there, as the point of 0.50% policy rate missed a dropped word on it being a ceiling. USD/JPY is now down to 152.10 on the day. Ueda does say though that a weak yen didn't have much impact on their price outlook.