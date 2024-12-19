We have to combine other data in order to make rate decisions until then

Very difficult to predict what kind of impact Trump's various policies will have

I wouldn't rule it out completely but from the communique we're hearing today, it just doesn't look like they are comfortable to be acting next month. All what markets are hearing today is that they don't have enough information on wage trends and they don't know how Trump's policies might impact the Japanese economy. And with Ueda saying that the former should become clearer only in March or April, it's hard to imagine them taking a bold step in January - at least for now. USD/JPY continues to ramp higher to 156.50 on the day currently.