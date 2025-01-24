But we have come closer to the neutral rate now

No new information regarding where neutral rate should be, it has a wide range

Upward revisions to inflation forecasts mostly due to cost-push factor

Economy and prices are "on track" with our forecasts as higher wages will be reflected in prices

Just have to watch out for Trump tariffs and its impact on global economy

It looks like Ueda has communicated most, if not all, of his main points for today. USD/JPY is trading down 0.3% to 155.55 currently, up slightly compared to when before Ueda spoke. The pair was trading around 155.20 when he started before a brief dip to 154.83 as the dollar also softened across the board during the past half hour.