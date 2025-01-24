- But we have come closer to the neutral rate now
- No new information regarding where neutral rate should be, it has a wide range
- Upward revisions to inflation forecasts mostly due to cost-push factor
- Economy and prices are "on track" with our forecasts as higher wages will be reflected in prices
- Just have to watch out for Trump tariffs and its impact on global economy
It looks like Ueda has communicated most, if not all, of his main points for today. USD/JPY is trading down 0.3% to 155.55 currently, up slightly compared to when before Ueda spoke. The pair was trading around 155.20 when he started before a brief dip to 154.83 as the dollar also softened across the board during the past half hour.