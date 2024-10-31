Will keep adjusting the degree of easing if economic, price outlook is to be realised

Must pay due attention to financial, FX markets and their impact on economy, prices

Need to closely watch impact of overseas economies, including US economy as well

To publish findings of long-term policy review after the December meeting

Won't hold preconceptions about timing of next rate hike

Does not want to comment on FX moves

USD/JPY continues to keep lower around 152.80 levels now, not much changed from Ueda's remarks. He's not offering much of anything new, and that keeps a potential move in December on the table. But given the recent political considerations, they might be better off moving in January instead. And that could very well be their last move for a while in this part of the cycle.