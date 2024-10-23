You have to wonder if the Bank of Japan begins to tilt more hawkishly once again in light of the yen declines.

It's still taking time for us to get to 2% in a sustainable manner

If you have inflation expectations anchored around zero, it's hard to change them

We can't telegraph all our future movements ex ante

The problem is that if you proceed very gradually and create expectations that rates are going to stay at low levels for a very long time, this could lead to huge build up of speculative positions