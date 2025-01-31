Recent inflation driven mostly by cost-push factors

Cost-push factors likely to dissipate in the middle to late this year

BOJ to maintain accommodative policy to support price trend

Mindful that FX moves have various effects on the economy

But we do not conduct monetary policy targeting FX

Well, he doesn't sound like he's in that much of a hurry to keep hiking rates. But we'll see. Things can change quickly as seen with the shift in narrative from his December remarks to the rate hike in January. USD/JPY is up 0.3% to 154.80 levels now.