BOJ AI
  • Financial industry to undergo even more transformation with the recent rise of generative AI
  • A regulatory and supervisory framework that adapts to technological advancements is essential
  • Need to build on insights gained from exports to fully benefit from new technology
  • But technological advancements bring new risks to financial stability
  • As financial services grow more diverse and complex, the channels of risk transmission have become less transparent
  • And current financial regulations may not be fully equipped to manage new types of financial services

Nothing that touches on monetary policy from Ueda in this latest speech.