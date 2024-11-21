- Financial industry to undergo even more transformation with the recent rise of generative AI
- A regulatory and supervisory framework that adapts to technological advancements is essential
- Need to build on insights gained from exports to fully benefit from new technology
- But technological advancements bring new risks to financial stability
- As financial services grow more diverse and complex, the channels of risk transmission have become less transparent
- And current financial regulations may not be fully equipped to manage new types of financial services
Nothing that touches on monetary policy from Ueda in this latest speech.