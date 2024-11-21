Financial industry to undergo even more transformation with the recent rise of generative AI

A regulatory and supervisory framework that adapts to technological advancements is essential

Need to build on insights gained from exports to fully benefit from new technology

But technological advancements bring new risks to financial stability

As financial services grow more diverse and complex, the channels of risk transmission have become less transparent

And current financial regulations may not be fully equipped to manage new types of financial services

Nothing that touches on monetary policy from Ueda in this latest speech.