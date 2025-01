Thinks that markets understand this monetary policy stance

Our thinking has been communicated through markets

He looks to be reaffirming the current market pricing. And traders are mostly only seeing the next rate hike debate to fall in place in July at the earliest. The OIS market estimates ~72% odds of a rate hike for July. For now, I'd say carry on as you will. But just be wary that their communication might change after the spring wage negotiations in March.