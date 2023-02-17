Aim of pilot program is to test technical feasibility, utilise insights of private businesses

BOJ plans to test end-to-end process flow, outline potential challenges

Will launch the experiments with narrowed objectives, gradually expanding the scope in phased manner

A digital yen draws ever closer and this is but another step in that direction, as the Japanese central bank looks to prepare for such an eventuality. As mentioned before, all it takes is one central bank to push the boundaries and take this up before the rest will all quickly follow.