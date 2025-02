Repeating this from yesterday as a heads up ICYMI.

Bank of Japan Board Member, Tamura Naoki at a meeting with local leaders in Nagano at 9.30 am Tokyo time:

at 0030 GMT / 2030 US Eastern time

Back in December 2024 Naoki Tamura proposed raising rates to 0.5%, citing rising inflationary risks. His proposal was voted down with the Bank staying on hold at that meeting.