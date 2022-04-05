Yesterday's wrap contained links to all of the comments out of Japan yesterday on the rapid drop in the yen. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda said the "I" word, and other officials had plenty to say also.

The response from the US was a huge pump for USD/JPY:

Helped by Brainard:

For today in Japan ... there will be more comments from officials seeking to slow the decline in the yen. Which'll give a BTD opportunity! Policy divergence between the BOJ and just about everyone else in the DM world is stark.