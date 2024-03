Nikkei is reporting that eight BOJ source is saying:

Early hike leaves room for both to consider rolling out another increase before end of year

Timeline would keep us from coming off like we are rushing to hike rates

The USDJPY has moved lower with the price now extending down toward the old highs from 2024. The area between 150.71 and 150.88 if broken would tilt the short-term bias back to the downside on the failed break.