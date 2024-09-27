A snippet from UBS on Pacific Rim central banks:
- Fed’s easing cycle is just getting started, UBS see another 50 bp of cuts this year and 100 in 2025
- Bank of Japan to raise short term rates by 25 basis points by the middle of 2025
- see the most aggressive easing moves from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, 200 basis points of cuts by September 2025
- Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to wait until Q1/Q2 before starting its easing cycle, expect 75 basis points of easing by September 2025
- AUD is UBS' 'most preferred', it'll benefit from China's measures.
- 150 basis points of reductions by the Bank of Canada by September 2025