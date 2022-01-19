But effect of a weaker yen in improving Japan's income balance has been increasing recently

Impact of weaker yen on consumer prices has also been increasing in recent years

A weaker yen as a whole brings benefits to the Japanese economy

It is important to look not just at FX levels but the pace of the movement

These aren't anything particularly new, they pretty much make similar remarks every now and then. And the most important thing is that they have to maintain that a weaker yen will help to contribute to the inflation battle, even if the overall impact has diminished considerably than in the last few decades.