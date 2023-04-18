At next week's Bank of Japan policy meeting we'll get an update to the Bank's "Outlook" report, which includes CPI forecasts:

boj dates 2023

Reutersreport, citing JiJi media in Japan:

Next week's policy meeting is the first under new Governor Ueda, and the report cites an analyst as saying:

---

The Bank of Japan seems to have boxed itself into an unhelpful communications policy with markets, as I posted earlier today, and well before today also:

  • new BoJ deputy Governor Uchida underlined that any further YCC adjustments should not be communicated to the market prior to any adjustment
  • You'll recall the huge global market disruption when former Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda widened the JGB yield band at the December meeting. If the BOJ indeed insists on surprising again they are setting the markets up for further volatility.