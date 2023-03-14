Bank of Japan January minutes, full text here.
Headlines via Reuters:
- Members agreed Japan's economy expected to recover
- Members agreed Japan's inflation likely to slow toward latter half of next fiscal year
- One member said there is good chance inflation will remain fairly elevated
- One member said corporate pass-on of costs will likely peak out in latter half of this year
- Members shared view underlying rise in inflation likely to lead to sustained price rise backed by wage hikes
- One member said Japan's economic recovery may slow given uncertainty on overseas developments
- Members agreed boost to consumption from pent-up demand may turn out to be weaker than expected depending on covid developments
- Members agreed there was risk inflation, wages could rise more than expected
