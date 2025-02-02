Summarising the main points of internset, on inflation and policy:

  • Inflation Trends:
    • Underlying CPI inflation expected to rise steadily, approaching the 2% target.
    • Labour shortages contribute to persistent inflation through a positive output gap.
    • Balanced upside and downside risks to prices, with potential stagflation if global trade frictions intensify.

Monetary Policy

  • Policy Adjustments:

    • Support for raising the policy interest rate to 0.5% to ensure stable achievement of the 2% inflation target.
    • Interest rate hike considered neutral relative to market expectations.
    • Real interest rates to remain negative post-hike, with potential for further increases if conditions persist.

  • Risks and Considerations:

    • Concerns over yen depreciation and potential overheating of financial activities.
    • Need to monitor small and medium-sized firms' wage-raising capacity.
    • High uncertainties warrant cautious communication on future interest rate hikes.
That headline comes via Japanese media, Nikkei (which does tend to get a bit of a heads up from time

You'll recall the Bank of Japan hiked rates at this meeting: