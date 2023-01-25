From that meeting:
The BOJ did do a little tinkering:
Summary main points:
- its appropriate to maintain current monetary easing including YCC
- BoJ must keep yields from rising across the curve
- BOJ must remain mindful of bond market functioning
- more time is needed to assess the impact of the December move
- must continue to point out to markets that it'll take time to hit the inflation target
- a policy review must be undertaken at some point, but for now loose policy is needed
- Japan CPI is expected to slow its pace of rise in H2 of the next fiscal year
it could take time for wages to rise sustainably
Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on January 17 and 18, 2023