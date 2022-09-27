The minutes are preceded many weeks in advance, in this case its two months, by the 'Summary'. The July meeting is here:

---

From the minutes release, headlines via Reuters:

----

These are a bit wishy-washy. They are also from July. They are also preceded by the Summary. Still, FWIW there is little indication of any pivot from the BOJ here. As expected.

Those last two points on the weak yen have not aged well.

Full text: Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on July 20 and 21, 2022

USD/JPY update:

usdyen chart boj minutes 28 September 2022