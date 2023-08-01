The 'Summary' of the Bank of Japan June 2023 meeting was indicative of a change to come at the July meeting:
- Heads up folks, the July (27, 28) Bank of Japan meeting is going to be huge - YCC pivot
- More from the BOJ June meeting summary: One member called for early revision of YCC policy
- USD/JPY lower after the BOJ says CPI may not drop below 2%
- BOJ says strong chance CPI will moderate, but not to back below 2% by mid fiscal year
While the change we got in July was minor, anything new from the Bank of Japan is significant.
Summary headlines via Reuters:
- Members agreed BOJ must maintain current monetary easing to stably, sustainably achieve price target
- Many members said it was appropriate to sustain monetary easing to support changes seen in corporate wage, price-setting behaviour
- One member said it was premature to shift policy at a time companies becoming more keen to boost wages, investment
- A few members said premature policy shift could mean BOJ will lose opportunity to achieve price target
- One member said the chance BOJ is under-estimating sustainability of price rises cannot be ruled out
- One member said BOJ must sustain monetary easing with an eye on side-effects of policy
- Members shared the view no need to make operational tweaks to YCC at this point
- One member said BOJ must avoid as much as possible a spike in interest rates caused from prospects of exit from easy policy
- One member said BOJ must consider reviewing YCC at early stage to avoid big rate volatility upon future exit from easy policy
- A few members said when BOJ were to review YCC, it must be mindful of risk that doing so could be seen by markets as move toward monetary tightening
- Several members said companies continue to pass on higher import costs, raising prices for longer period than expected
- Several members said domestic factors appear to be playing increasing role in pushing up consumer inflation
- One member said must look at medium-, long-term inflation expectations closely as their moves will be key to operating YCC
- One member said there was risk inflation might not fall back below 2%, remain elevated above 2%
- One member said various indicators gauging trend inflation exceeding 2%, so there is chance inflation may not fall back below 2%
- Several members said must be mindful of risk Japan's economy, inflation may come under pressure from US, Chinese, overseas economic slowdown
- Many members said risks to inflation were skewed to upside for time being
The Bank of Japan meeting Minutes are preceded many weeks in advance by the 'Summary' of the meeting.
- The "Summary of Opinions" provides a concise summary of the views expressed by Policy Board members during the meeting. It does not attribute opinions to individual members but offers a general overview of the views held by the board.
- the Minutes are a more detailed record of the meeting and include an overview of economic and financial developments in Japan, the members' discussions and the reasons behind the decisions made. The minutes offer a more comprehensive account of the meeting, including the perspectives of individual members, which can provide more detailed insights into the policy outlook.
