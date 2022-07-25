  • Members shared view BOJ must support economy, which is under pressure from rising commodity prices
  • Members agreed BOJ must carefully watch impact of financial, forex market moves on economy, prices
  • Members shared view BOJ must keep easy policy to achieve price goal in sustained, stable fashion in tandem with rising wages
  • One member said BOJ must maintain easy policy despite broadening price rises, which are driven by rising commodity prices and forex fluctuations
  • Many members spoke about importance of wage hike in achieving price target
  • A few members said recent increase in BOJ's bond buying was necessary step to achieve its monetary adjustment guidance, must keep buying bonds

Full text is here at the BOJ website

Background to this:

The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged at that monetary policy meeting:

The minutes are preceded many weeks in advance by the 'Summary', which does make the minutes somewhat stale:

For the full text of the Summary: