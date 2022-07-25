Members shared view BOJ must support economy, which is under pressure from rising commodity prices

Members agreed BOJ must carefully watch impact of financial, forex market moves on economy, prices

Members shared view BOJ must keep easy policy to achieve price goal in sustained, stable fashion in tandem with rising wages

One member said BOJ must maintain easy policy despite broadening price rises, which are driven by rising commodity prices and forex fluctuations

Many members spoke about importance of wage hike in achieving price target

A few members said recent increase in BOJ's bond buying was necessary step to achieve its monetary adjustment guidance, must keep buying bonds

