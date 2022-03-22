BOJ Kuroda:
consumer prices likely to rise, but this cost- push
seen weighing on economy longer-term inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term nominal wages may rise significantly, but recent rise in energy, food prices could push down Japan's real wages
premature to speak about exit from BOJs easy policy, including what to do with its ETF buying
BOJ will continue to buy ETF as needed, as part of its monetary easing program
In the event BOJ decides to reduce ETF holdings, it will do so in a way that minimizes be OJ's losses and causes of least disruption to markets.
has been a run to the upside with the price up 11 of the last 12 trading days helped by the rise in US rates and expectations from a program of tightenings (the Fed expects 7 rate rises of 25 basis points in 2022 - and it may go even higher). Today, Fed's Powell hinted toward the need for 50 basis points at the next meeting and potentially other meetings going forward. USDJPY
The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency.
The USDJPY price moved above 120.00 today which took the price to the highest level since February 3rd, 2016. The high price today reached 120.064. It currently trades at 119.912.
Looking at the 5 minute chart below, the price run-up today has seen a continuation of the upside momentum after consolidating for most of yesterday before the move higher into the NY close.
The move higher - and acceleration - in the Asian session has restarted the trend-like move. Stay above the 38.2 – 50% of the trend move higher today between 119.746 and 119.821, would keep the idea of a trend move intact for the day. So far the correction off the high has held the 38.2% retracement, which is good news for the buyers and not so good news for the sellers who are fighting the trend.
USDJPY on the 5 minute chart
