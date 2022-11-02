Japanese authorities are really hammering the microphones today!
- More from BOJ Kuroda - recent yen weakness excessive, one-sided, undesirable
- BOJ Kuroda: Inflation impact from rising import prices likely to start diminishing in 2023
- Japan finance minister Suzuki says FX rates are set by the market
More from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:
- Desirable for fx to move stably reflecting econ fundamentals
- G7/G20 agree to respond to sharp, one-sided fx moves
- Dollar gaining strength against almost all other currencies
- Don't think dollar's solo strength to last indefinitely