Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda still speaking (he is in Japan's parliament answering questions today).

  • I am not saying BOJ cannot raise interest rates indefinitely, instead saying that raising rates now would be inappropriate in light of current economic, price conditions
  • See no need to revise now govt, BOJ statement stipulating policy mandates
  • From perspective of hitting our price target, important for nominal wages to rise steadily
  • BOJ could normalise monetary policy if achievement of price target is in sight, which could push up the cost of financing govt debt
  • Govt steps to boost Japan's potential growth will help maximise effect of monetary easing
  • Important for wage hikes to spread to permanent employees working at small, mid-sized firms
  • Very important for forex rate to move stably reflecting fundamentals
  • Our macro-model estimates show weak yen has positive impact on net exports, GDP but the benefits are uneven among sectors, entities
  • Recent sharp, one-sided yen declines are absolutely undesirable

Earlier from K following the inflation data:

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says again Japan's core CPI likely to slow from next year

More from BOJ Gov Kuroda: Japan has yet to see inflation hit 2% in stable sustained manner

BOJ Gov Kuroda concedes CPI may rise more in coming months, but likely then to slow

That headline is me paraphrasing the Gov of the BIJ.