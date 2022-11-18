Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda still speaking (he is in Japan's parliament answering questions today).

I am not saying BOJ cannot raise interest rates indefinitely, instead saying that raising rates now would be inappropriate in light of current economic, price conditions

See no need to revise now govt, BOJ statement stipulating policy mandates

From perspective of hitting our price target, important for nominal wages to rise steadily

BOJ could normalise monetary policy if achievement of price target is in sight, which could push up the cost of financing govt debt

Govt steps to boost Japan's potential growth will help maximise effect of monetary easing

Important for wage hikes to spread to permanent employees working at small, mid-sized firms

Very important for forex rate to move stably reflecting fundamentals

Our macro-model estimates show weak yen has positive impact on net exports, GDP but the benefits are uneven among sectors, entities

Recent sharp, one-sided yen declines are absolutely undesirable

