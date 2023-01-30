BOJ leadership group contender says monetary policy must be revamped
USD/JPY taking a hit.
Japan think tank head Okina, considered among candidates to join new
BOJ leadership. He's a candidate to become a Deputy Governor.
Says BOJ's monetary
policy must be revamped By making 's 2%
BOJ
BOJ
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
Read this Term target a long-term goal, monetary policy can become more
flexible inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term There must be more
debate on risks, cost, that might arise when BOJ normalises monetary
policy
USD/JPY is subject to this sort of headline risk and will likely remain this way for the months ahead. When a senior Japanese official/leadership contender floats policy change/revamp it's a tailwind for the yen.
