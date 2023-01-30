USD/JPY taking a hit.

Japan think tank head Okina, considered among candidates to join new BOJ leadership. He's a candidate to become a Deputy Governor.

USD/JPY is subject to this sort of headline risk and will likely remain this way for the months ahead. When a senior Japanese official/leadership contender floats policy change/revamp it's a tailwind for the yen.

usdyen boj policy revamp 30 January 2023