Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement.

  • short-term interest target remains -0.1%
  • 10 year JGB target remains around 0%
  • Repeats April market ops guidance to offer to buy 10-year JGBs at 0.25% every business day unless it is highly likely no bids will be submitted
  • Keeps guidance on policy bias, says to take more easing steps without hesitation as needed with eye on pandemic's impact on economy
  • Keeps forward guidance on interest rates, says expects short- and long-term policy rates to remain at 'present or lower' levels

--

Core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2022 at +2.3% vs +1.9% in April

  • For fiscal 2023 at +1.4% vs +1.1% in April
  • For fiscal 2024 at +1.3% vs +1.1% in April

--

From the BOJ quarterly report:

More from the quarterly report - these should give some encouragement to analysts looking for a change from the BOJ at coming meetings. Noting inflation expectations are rising.

  • Wage pressure likely to gradually strengthen as job market tightens
  • Medium-, long-term inflation expectations heightening moderately albeit at a slower pace than for short-term expectations
  • Underlying rise in inflation likely to push up inflation expectations, lead to sustained rise in price growth
  • Inflation likely to gradually accelerate toward BOJ's price target, though it will take time

The next policy statements are due from the BOJ on

  • September 22
  • October 28
  • December 20

I wonder if we can see a change by the end of the year? The first thing likely to go is the 0.25% ceiling on 10 year JGBs.

----

Coming up later is Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's press conference, at 0600 GMT.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda