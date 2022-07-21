Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement.
- short-term interest target remains -0.1%
- 10 year JGB target remains around 0%
- Repeats April market ops guidance to offer to buy 10-year JGBs at 0.25% every business day unless it is highly likely no bids will be submitted
- Keeps guidance on policy bias, says to take more easing steps without hesitation as needed with eye on pandemic's impact on economy
- Keeps forward guidance on interest rates, says expects short- and long-term policy rates to remain at 'present or lower' levels
--
Core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2022 at +2.3% vs +1.9% in April
- For fiscal 2023 at +1.4% vs +1.1% in April
- For fiscal 2024 at +1.3% vs +1.1% in April
--
From the BOJ quarterly report:
- Japan's economy likely to recover as impact of pandemic, supply constraints subsides
- Must be vigilant to financial, currency market moves and their impact on japan's economy, prices
- Risks to price outlook skewed to upside for time being, roughly balanced thereafter
- Uncertainty regarding japan's economy is very high
- Japan's economy picking up as impact of pandemic subsides
- Inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term expectations are rising
- Exports rising as a trend but being affected by supply constraints
- Output is under strong downward pressure
- Consumption likely to continue increasing even as household real income comes under pressure from rising prices
- Corporate profits to remain high as a whole thanks in part to weak yen
-
Exports, output likely to continue rising moderately as supply
constraint eases
- Consumer inflation
likely to gradually accelerate pace of increase as output gap
improves, wages and medium- to long-term inflation expectations
heighten
- Japan's output gap
likely to turn positive around latter half of fiscal 2022
More from the quarterly report - these should give some encouragement to analysts looking for a change from the BOJ at coming meetings. Noting inflation expectations are rising.
-
Wage pressure likely to gradually strengthen as job market tightens
- Medium-, long-term
inflation expectations heightening moderately albeit at a slower pace
than for short-term expectations
- Underlying rise in
inflation likely to push up inflation expectations, lead to sustained
rise in price growth
- Inflation likely to
gradually accelerate toward BOJ's price target, though it will take
time
The next policy statements are due from the BOJ on
- September 22
- October 28
- December 20
I wonder if we can see a change by the end of the year? The first thing likely to go is the 0.25% ceiling on 10 year JGBs.
----
Coming up later is Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's press conference, at 0600 GMT.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW