Keeps main policy tools unchanged:

maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

10-year JGB yield target around 0% also maintained

The BOJ has tapered its corporate bond and commercial paper buying, thus scaling back its pandemic relief measures.

will be scaled back from April 2022, i.e. slowing the pace of purchases

Its supportive loan scheme aimed at small firms will be extended though, beyond the March 2022 deadline.

6 month extension to its program offering funds against non-government loans financial firms make to smaller business

USD/JPY is barely changed after the announcement.

