Keeps main policy tools unchanged:
- maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- 10-year JGB yield target around 0% also maintained
The BOJ has tapered its corporate bond and commercial paper buying, thus scaling back its pandemic relief measures.
- will be scaled back from April 2022, i.e. slowing the pace of purchases
Its supportive loan scheme aimed at small firms will be extended though, beyond the March 2022 deadline.
- 6 month extension to its program offering funds against non-government loans financial firms make to smaller business
USD/JPY is barely changed after the announcement.