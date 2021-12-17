Keeps main policy tools unchanged:

  • maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
  • 10-year JGB yield target around 0% also maintained

The BOJ has tapered its corporate bond and commercial paper buying, thus scaling back its pandemic relief measures.

  • will be scaled back from April 2022, i.e. slowing the pace of purchases

Its supportive loan scheme aimed at small firms will be extended though, beyond the March 2022 deadline.

  • 6 month extension to its program offering funds against non-government loans financial firms make to smaller business

USD/JPY is barely changed after the announcement.

